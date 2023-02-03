JAMMU: Around 30,000 dogs have been sterilized and vaccinated in Jammu city under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme.

The information was revealed during an awareness-cum-interaction programme organized on Thursday by the Veterinary section of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) in Government Women College, Bhagwati Nagar.

The JMC team acquainted the College students regarding the importance of the Animal Birth Control Program being implemented by JMC in collaboration with Friendicoes-SECA in all the 75 wards of Municipal Corporation, Jammu and its impact on society.

Joint Commissioner (H&S), JMC Kulbhushan Khajuria graced the event as a chief guest, while the College Principal Dr. Meeru Abrol was the guest of honor. Health Officer JMC, Dr. Vinod Kumar Sharma, MVO, JMC Dr. Sushil Kumar Sharma & Dr. Divya Sharma, VAS JMC were also present.

MVO, JMC Dr. Sushil Kumar Sharma introduced the faculty & students about the Animal Birth Control Program & its progress in Jammu. He informed that out of a population of 40,000 stray dogs in Jammu city, approximately 30,000 have already been sterilized & vaccinated under the ABC programme being run by JMC. He laid emphasis on the fact that as per ABC (Dog) Rules, 2001, stray dogs are not being dislocated from one locality to other. “These are only being captured for sterilization & vaccination and are released back in the same area with a permanent identification mark i.e. “Right Ear-notch” he added.

Health Officer, JMC Dr. Vinod Kumar Sharma guided the faculty & students about rabies prevention control and immediate steps to be taken in case of dog bite.

VAS, JMC Dr. Divya Sharma presented a power point presentation on implementation, objectives, various Animal Welfare activities & success of ABC/ARV programme run by Jammu Municipal Corporation in accordance with the Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rules, 2001 within JMC limits. She also demonstrated how the stray dog population can be controlled in a time bound manner via effective ABC programme implementation that will also curb the spread of rabies both in human as well as animals.

Joint Commissioner (H&S) JMC, in his address, appreciated the role of Veterinary services wing of JMC for organizing such type of mass awareness extension programs in educational institutions of Jammu city as it envisages propagating the awareness up to the grassroots level which is very important for the successful implementation of ABC program within JMC limits. He thanked the Principal & all the faculty members of GCW, Bhagwati Nagar for the support provided to organize the awareness program for the students. He sought the cooperation of general public/ Resident Welfare Associations/ AWOs/ Local animal activists for effective implementation of ABC/ ARV programme in Jammu city. He also advised the Veterinary wing to organize more such awareness cum interaction programs for students.

Dr. Meeru Abrol, Principal GCW Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu also presented her perspective about the ABC/ARV programme being implemented by JMC to control the menace of stray dogs in Jammu city and its importance to curb the spread of rabies in both human as well as animal population.