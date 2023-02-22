Srinagar, Feb 22: A group of 30 students from University of Kashmir left for Gujarat for shared learning and cultural exchange as part of the varsity’s Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Sustainability (IIS), Gujarat University.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan conveyed her best wishes to the participating students and urged them to derive maximum benefit from the MoU and explore the specific areas where the two institutions can further collaborate.

Saying that the tour marks a significant forward movement on the MoU, Prof Nilofer said it offers an opportunity to the participants from KU and Gujarat University to share their vision for the country’s development and progression and become ambassadors of the message of shared learning, research and collaborations as envisaged under the National Education Policy-2020, as well as the MoU.

Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, who flagged off the students, said the MoU will create a strong link between both the institutions for sharing of knowledge, resources and infrastructure.

Dean Students’ Welfare Prof Aneesa Shafi said the DSW is organising a cultural event at Gujarat University as part of the tour to showcase the rich cultural heritage of J&K and Gujarat. “With such tours, the students get a chance to interact with their counterparts from diverse cultural backgrounds and have a better knowledge of the nation’s rich diversity,” she said.

Coordinator of KU-Gujarat University MoU, Dr Manzoor Ahmad Mir said during the two-week programme, the students will visit various centers of excellence like ISRO Ahmedabad, IIM Ahmedabad, Indian Institute of Sustainability, Amul Cooperative Society, Gandhi Ashram, Science City and Sabarmati Riverfront, besides other academic, research, social institutions and livelihood centres.

Besides Dr Manzoor Ahmad Mir, the tour is led by Dr Aadil Bashir from Department of Social Work, Shahid Ali Khan, Cultural Officer DSW and Ms Surjeet Kaur from Directorate of Physical Education and Sports