SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 26: Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, recently hosted the 14th edition of the Wipro Earthian Awards at Azim Premji University, Bengaluru. The annual program is designed to promote sustainability education by recognising Indian schools and colleges that actively engage in sustainable action and thinking.

Among the winners, three institutions from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh stood out for their innovative sustainability projects. Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Manigam, J&K, was recognised for its project on solid waste management. The students effectively documented the growing challenge of waste disposal in their locality, illustrating the difference between linear waste disposal and circular recycling/reuse methods. Their submission highlighted a well-developed understanding of the solid waste journey in the region.

From Ladakh, Lamdon School (Tsang Chu) offered a unique perspective on water management in a cold desert environment. Despite lower water consumption due to the region’s low temperatures, the school emphasised the challenges of water storage and distribution in their submission. Meanwhile, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Leh, focused on the impact of climate change on local attitudes and water conservation practices. The students documented how ice stupas play a crucial role in glacial water conservation. Given that the school is residential, it also examined the higher water consumption on campus and the use of drip and sprinkler irrigation for sustainability.

The winning teams were felicitated with certificates and cash prizes by Anurag Behar, CEO of Azim Premji Foundation, and Narayan P.S., Global Head of Sustainability and Social Initiatives at Wipro Limited and Managing Trustee of Wipro Foundation.