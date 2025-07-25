3 drug peddlers booked under PIT NDPS Act

SOPORE, JULY 25: Police in Sopore have booked three habitual drug peddlers under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT NDPS Act) for their persistent involvement in narcotics trade.

The following accused persons have been lodged in different jails; Abdul Hamid Lone son of Mohammad Ramzan Lone resident of Tujjar Sharief, is presently lodged at Kot Bhalwal Jail. Javid Ahmad Wani son of Abdul Subhan Wani resident of Tujjar Sharief, is presently lodged at Central Jail Amphala, Jammu. Similarly, Firdous Ahmad Dar son of Mohammad Sultan Dar resident of Reban Sopore, is presently lodged at District Jail Udhampur.

Despite repeated FIRs and preventive actions in the past, these individuals continued their involvement in the narcotics network, posing a serious threat to public safety and youth welfare. After detailed surveillance and dossier preparation, competent authorities issued detention orders under PIT NDPS Act.