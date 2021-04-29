3.79L Covid cases, 3645 deaths: India’s new high

As India continues to see alarming surge in Covid infections, a record spike of 3,79,257 fresh cases and 3,645 deaths was reported in the last 24 hours.

Over 1.8 crore people have contracted the virus so far. Hospitals and crematoria are overwhelmed amid the uptick.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have risen to 30,84,814, comprising 16.55% of the total infections while the total death count stands at 2,04,832.

According to the Indian Council oof Medical Research (ICMR), 28,44,71,979 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till April 28, of which 17,68,190 samples were tested on Wednesday.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

On Wednesday, 14 states and Union territories recorded their highest single-day rise in cases of infection. These included Karnataka and Kerala which reported 39,047 and 35,103 cases, respectively. Similarly, West Bengal’s 17,207, Tamil Nadu’s 16,665, Rajasthan’s 16,613, Andhra Pradesh’s 14,669, Bihar’s 13,374 and Haryana’s 12,444 cases were the highest-ever since the pandemic struck the country early last year.