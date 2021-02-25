In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
2nd edition of Khelo India: PM to deliver inaugural address tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the 2nd Khelo India National Winter Games on 26th February 2021 at around 11:50 AM, via video conferencing.

According to an officials statement, the Games will be held from 26th February to 2nd March, 2021.

 

The event has been organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council and the Winter Games Association of J&K.

The sports activities will include alpine skiing, nordic ski, snowboarding, ski mountaineering, ice hockey, ice skating, ice stock etc. 27 States, Union Territories and Boards are sending their teams to participate in the games.

