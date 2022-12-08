Imphal, Dec 08: J&K bagged second place in the 28th Junior National Thang-Ta Championship at Khuman Lampak Indoor Sports complex, Imphal, Manipur

JK players bagged a cumulative 8 gold, 8 silver and 7 bronze medals in their respective weight categories and age groups.

The championship was organised by Huyel Lang Lan Thang-Ta Association in collaboration with Thang-Ta Federation of India from December 01 to December 3rd.

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, General Secretary, J&K Thang-Ta association thanked Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul for providing support for 21 days Thang-Ta coaching camp at Srinagar for before the championship.

“Coaching camp really helped the players for achieving best results,” Bhat said.