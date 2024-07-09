28 Panchayats of B’pora declared TB-free

BANDIPORA, JULY 09: The District Tuberculosis Control Society Bandipora today organized a felicitation ceremony at the Mini Secretariat Bandipora to honor the Mid-Level Health Providers (MLHPs) and Panchayat Secretaries of 28 panchayats that have successfully achieved TB-free status.

The event was organized to recognize the remarkable efforts of local health workers and panchayat secretaries in eradicating tuberculosis from their concerned panchayats.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Bandipora, Mohammad Ashraf Bhatt, highlighted the importance of continuing and intensifying awareness campaigns. He stressed that sustained efforts and community involvement are crucial in ensuring that tuberculosis is eradicated from every nook and corner of the district.

Bhatt said, declaration of these 28 panchayats as TB free serves as an inspiration for other areas in the district to intensify their efforts in the fight against tuberculosis. “We must continue to work together to ensure that no one in district Bandipora suffers from this preventable and curable disease”, he added.

On the occasion, CMO Bandipora Dr. Rafi Ahmad, District Tuberculosis Officer Dr. Hafeezullah, MS DH Bandipora and BMO Bandipora highlighted the collective effort and dedication required to achieve the TB-free status across the district while as Senior Physician Consultant Dr. Parvaiz Sajjad Shah highlighted the importance of awareness measures, the spread of infection, and control strategies in the fight against TB.

Among others the event was attended by Doctors, MLHPs, Panchayat Secretaries and other concerned.