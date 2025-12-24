No Ban on Outside Vehicles entering city centre : SSP Traffic

Srinagar: A story carried by some outlets claiming that “outside vehicles are barred from entering Srinagar city centre” is factually incorrect and misleading.

The actual statement made by SSP Traffic City Srinagar, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, during an ongoing enforcement drive, did not announce any such restriction. Instead, the officer urged public cooperation and emphasized discipline, safety and order on city roads as part of sustained decongestion efforts.

SSP Bhat said the focus is on curbing wrong parking, overloading and unfit or document-deficient vehicles, besides acting strictly against minors driving vehicles. He also highlighted that parents would be held accountable if minors are caught behind the wheel.

The SSP clarified that diversion points and designated boarding zones have been created for Sumo and minibus operators to ease congestion.