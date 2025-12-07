JKAS Prelims Conducted Despite Age Row

Srinagar: Thousands of candidates appeared in the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) Preliminary Examination held on Sunday across multiple designated centres in Jammu and Kashmir amid a major controversy over age relaxation and exam postponement.

The examination was conducted as scheduled despite sustained demands for deferment to allow aspirants awaiting an age relaxation order to apply. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had formally requested postponement of the exam, citing fairness concerns for candidates who had crossed the prescribed age limit and were expecting relaxation. A similar request was also made by Member of Parliament Ruhullah Mehdi. However, both appeals were declined.

According to candidates and aspirant groups, thousands who were waiting for an official age relaxation notification were effectively deprived of appearing in the examination. They said the matter remained unresolved till the last moment, leaving eligible aspirants excluded.

Official sources indicated that the file regarding age relaxation moved between the Chief Minister’s Office and the Lieutenant Governor’s Office. Despite internal deliberations, no final approval or relief was issued before the examination date.

The situation triggered widespread disappointment at several centres, where aspirants described the decision as arbitrary and demoralising. Many candidates said they had invested years of preparation and were left out due to administrative delay rather than merit. [KNT]