NC’s working committee meeting begins , Ruhulla skips

Srinagar: The National Conference (NC) Working Committee meeting commenced at the party’s headquarters, Nawa-e-Subah, in Srinagar on Thursday.

Senior leaders including Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Tanvir Sadiq and Nasir Sogami among others in attendance.

However, party MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi was notably absent from the meeting, as it begins in Srinagar.

Speaking to reporters before the meeting, party MLA Tanvir Sadiq said the meeting has been convened by Dr. Farooq Abdullah to deliberate on the prevailing political situation and current circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Working Committee will discuss the present situation. After two days, when the meeting concludes, we will speak to you and share the details,” MLA Sadiq said.

Responding to queries about possible organisational or administrative expansion, he said, “Only the Chief Minister can speak about that.”

On questions related to seats the party lost, Sadiq said, “Let us wait for two days. After that, we will provide you complete details on everything.”

Regarding Aga Ruhullah’s absence, he reiterated, “We will inform you about it after two days.”

Notably, the meeting is expected to continue over the next two days, with discussions likely focused on recent electoral developments and internal party strategies.

Similarly, also speaking on occasion, MLA Abdul Majeed Larmi told media that, “Ruhullah was invited, and it is his choice to attend.”

Larmi said, “He has been invited because he is a member of the NC working committee, and it is now up to him whether he attends.”

