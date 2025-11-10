Blast Near Red Fort Delhi

New Delhi:

A powerful explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday set off panic in the area as a car went up in flames, triggering fire in several nearby vehicles, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Department, a call was received soon after the blast, following which seven fire tenders rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations.

A team of the Delhi Police Special Cell also reached the site to examine the nature of the explosion, they added.

Sources told news wire ANI, that multiple casualties have been brought to LNJP Hospital, where emergency teams are responding to the situation.”

The exact number of injured and the cause of the blast are yet to be officially confirmed, officials said.

Further details are awaited. (KNC)