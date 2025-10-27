Drone Drops Narcotics Near IB in Jammu; 3–4 Kg Recovered

Jammu: Security forces recovered around 3 to 4 kilograms of narcotics after a drone-like object was sighted near the International Border in the R.S. Pura sector of Jammu district early Monday morning, sources said.

Official sources told that a joint search operation was launched by BSF Intelligence and Jammu and Kashmir Police near Border Outpost (BOP) under the jurisdiction of Police Station R.S. Pura, following the sighting of a suspected drone coming from the Pakistani side towards the Indian territory, they said.

During the search operation, a consignment of narcotics weighing between 3 to 4 kilograms was recovered.

Further investigation is underway, they added.—(KNC)