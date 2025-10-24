NC wins three, BJP one in J&K RS polls

Srinagar: The National Conference (NC) on Friday clinched three out of four Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure one, following a closely contested election marked by intense political maneuvering.

The elections were held to fill four Rajya Sabha seats for Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370. This marks the first time that members of the upper house of Parliament have been elected from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Voting took place earlier in the day at the Legislative Assembly complex in Srinagar, where MLAs cast their ballots at three polling booths.

The NC’s Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Sajjad Kichloo, and Gurwinder Singh Oberoi emerged victorious, while BJP’s Sat Sharma won the fourth seat.

The contest for the final seat had remained uncertain until the last round of counting, with both parties claiming confidence in their numbers.

Support from Congress, PDP, CPI(M), and several independents ensured a comfortable majority for the NC in three constituencies, while the BJP held on to one with disciplined voting within its bloc.

Party leaders from both sides described the outcome as reflective of their respective strengths in the Assembly.

With the results now declared, the NC has consolidated its dominance in the Rajya Sabha representation from Jammu and Kashmir, while the BJP maintained a significant presence with one seat.