J&K Among First to Fully Implement NEP: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated the NEP Conclave-2025 in Srinagar, declaring it a moment of pride that Jammu and Kashmir is among the first regions in India to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) across all higher educational institutions.

As per news agency Kashmir News Corner — KNC, While speaking at the event, the Lieutenant Governor applauded the efforts of all the stakeholders for speedy implementation of National Education Policy. He said, it is a matter of pride that Jammu Kashmir is among the first in the country to implement the National Education Policy across all Higher Educational Institutions in the Union Territory.

The Lieutenant Governor also stated that Universities and Colleges in Jammu Kashmir are building an ecosystem that will be a catalyst for innovation and ground breaking research.

“We are building a future-ready academic ecosystem – one that is inclusive, innovative and impactful. Our aim is to empower every student of Jammu Kashmir to realise their potential, uphold the spirit of Viksit Bharat @2047 and emerge as a proud contributor to the nation’s growth story,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that under the Leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Jammu and Kashmir building the movement around the vision of reforming and strengthening the higher education landscape for an uncertain world. He said the ‘Artificial Intelligence Age’ and traditional Indian ideals will make developed India’s dream come true.

“Amalgamation of technological advancement and Indian ethos in higher educational institutions will address the future challenges and spur strong economic growth,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also mentioned that the National Education Policy aims to reduce inequality and expand opportunity in the higher educational institutions with the focus on a future-focused approach to equip youth with the capability of critical thinking and lifelong learning.

“Our higher educational institutions have embraced interdisciplinary and project-based learning and we are moving aways from traditional, siloed subjects to break the barriers between the real-world and academic world. This will empower our youth, enhance skills and knowledge to ensure their professional growth,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted the need to establish a monitoring mechanism to ensure that research projects are future-oriented, generating new ideas, and introducing new perspectives into society’s knowledge flow.

He observed that all higher education institutions should implement innovative programs like Design Your Own Degree in a time-bound manner. He further called for providing effective resolutions to the challenges and sharing of resources by the educational institutions to bring about a holistic transformation in the higher education sector in Jammu Kashmir.

Shri Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Prof. Dinesh Singh, Vice Chairman Higher Education Council J&K; Shri Shantmanu, Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department; Vice Chancellors of various universities, senior officials, heads of educational institutions, faculty and students attended the inaugural ceremony.