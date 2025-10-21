Practical Exams to Be Held After Theory Papers,Clarifies JKBOSE

Srinagar: Amid confusion over reports claiming that the practical examinations for Class 12 will be held before theory papers, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Tuesday clarified that no such decision has been taken.

JKBOSE Secretary Sheikh Ghulam Hassan said, “There should be no confusion. We have not issued any statement regarding the conduct of practical exams before theory papers. Students must rely only on official updates from our website.”

He further informed that the practical examinations will be held soon after the theory papers or after the completion of main subjects. “We want results to be declared on time, before winter vacations and snowfall. That is why practicals will be conducted soon after theory exams,” he added.

The Secretary urged students to focus on their studies and not to fall prey to fake or unofficial updates circulating on social media. “Students should keep checking the official website of JKBOSE for authentic information,” he said.

Earlier, students have raised strong objections to the board’s new decision to conduct practical examinations before theory papers.