Nation acknowledges J&K Police’s mettle: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Asserting that the entire country has acknowledged J&K Police’s mettle and unflinching resolve in maintaining peace and security in the Union Territory, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday paid rich tributes to the Police martyrs.

Addressing the Police Commemoration Day, LG Sinha lauded the “immense” sacrifices rendered by the police and recalled the 1,614 personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. “Their sacrifices cannot be equated with money,” he said, promising that the administration will ensure families of martyrs do not face difficulties.

“I appreciate all the police personnel for working 24×7 for maintaining peace,” LG Sinha said, adding, “J&K Police have been at the forefront of operations on multiple fronts.”

He underscored the extraordinary commitment of police personnel, saying many have “no holidays, no festivals — their duty is only their kartavya.”

The LG urged the public and security agencies to remain vigilant against terrorism and its supporters. “During the past five years people of J&K have stood against terrorism. We have to ensure that terrorists and their supporters don’t succeed in their nefarious designs,” he said, calling for collective resolve to secure the region.

Highlighting reforms in the justice system, LG Sinha said India has moved away from colonial-era penal frameworks and introduced three new criminal justice measures that, he said, focus on justice rather than punishment.

He also urged the adoption of modern tools to counter misinformation, stating, “We need to use smart technology to fight the people involved in spreading fabricated narrative.”

The Lieutenant Governor called on attendees to take a pledge to work towards securing Jammu and Kashmir and to support the police in their ongoing efforts to maintain peace and normalcy—(KNO)