Shah to Review J&K Security Situation Tomorrow

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair a high-level security review meeting in New Delhi on Thursday to assess the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources told news agency Kashmir News Corner — KNC, the meeting will focus on improving coordination among security agencies and evaluating the ongoing counter-insurgency operations across the Union Territory.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Intelligence Bureau, Army, CRPF, BSF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police, is expected to participate in the meeting. Top J&K officials, including the Chief Secretary and other senior officers, have already reached the national capital for the discussions.

The Home Minister is likely to review current challenges, take stock of recent security developments, and discuss measures aimed at ensuring long-term stability in the region. (KNC)