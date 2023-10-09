Palestinian militant group Hamas and Islamic Jihad group claimed to have taken captive more than 130 of the Israelis who were abducted in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas senior official Moussa Abu Marzouk and Islamic Jihad chief Ziad al-Nakhal said that the captive will not be released until all Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails are set free.

Captives include soldiers and civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.

This came during the surprise attack in which the group has participated with Hamas since Saturday, October 7, launching thousands of rockets from the Gaza Strip and hundreds of its fighters into Israeli territory.

On Sunday, Israeli forces were pursuing Palestinian fighters infiltrating its territory and bombing the Gaza Strip, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of a “long and difficult war” after the fighting left about a thousand dead on both sides.

The Israeli army announced on Sunday its intention to evacuate all residents from the vicinity of the Gaza Strip within 24 hours.