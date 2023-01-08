Kulgam, Jan 08 (: A 26-year-old youth from Kulgam district of South Kashmir, who was pursuing PhD in Chemistry, died of a cardiac arrest in Mysore University while the family appealed to the authorities to help them in bringing their son’s body.

Mushtaq Ahmad, one of the relatives of the deceased said that a Phd Scholar identified as Shabir Ahmad Wani (26) son of Mohammad Amin Wani, a resident of Chansar Kulgam died of cardiac arrest at Mysore University, Karnataka.

“We received a call from his friends at the University last evening that he suffered massive cardiac arrest”, he said.

He was immediately shifted to hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival, he said, adding that the youth was pursuing PhD in Chemistry (final year).

The family members appealed to the district administration Kulgam to help them in bringing back their son’s body—(KNO)