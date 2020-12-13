26.11% votes polled till 11 am across J&K

Srinagar: The sixth phase of DDC elections 2020 recorded voter percentage of 26.11% across different constituencies spread over different districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 11 am on Sunday.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Pulwama has recorded voting percentage of 5.11%, Baramulla 15.62%, Kulgam 19.53%, Shopian 2.06%, Anantnag 11.74%, Bandipora 29.39%, Ganderbal 24.61%, Kupwara 23.50% and Budgam 17.68% till 11 am.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Udhampur has recorded voting percentage of 32.47%, Jammu 36%, Kathua 31.03%, Ramban 34.18%, Doda 28.79%, Samba 39.20%, Poonch 39.20%, Rajouri 38.28% and Reasi 37.54% till 11 am.

Moreover, it was informed that the Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 15.98% while Jammu Division recorded 34.77% upto 11 am.

In the 6th Phase of DDC elections, voting is being held in 31 DDC constituencies, 14 from Kashmir division and 17 from Jammu division.

Moreover for smooth conduct of elections, 2071 polling stations, 1208 in Kashmir division and 863 in Jammu division have been setup in this phase, where 748301 electors (390432 male and 357869 female voters) will exercise their right to franchise.