As many as 255 women in Saudi Arabia recently graduated from the Women’s Training Institute of the Armed Forces after receiving training in Special Security Forces. Hundreds of women who graduated from the institute were declared to have specialized in diplomatic security and security for the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages.

The Saudi Gazette reported they are the fourth batch of females graduates to complete training at the institute. It is known that they have received training in information technology and applications, as well as theoretical and practical lessons in the skills required to carry out security tasks.

They have also received training on security work systems and procedures, in addition to preparing them for the specific responsibilities they must carry out in line with the nature of their work.

The graduation ceremony was held under the patronage of the Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif. It was attended by the Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Muhammad bin Abdullah Al Bassami.

Saudi Arabia started recruiting women to join various branches of the Armed Forces in 2019.

Both men and women in Saudi Arabia can apply for positions in the military through the Ministry of Defense’s unified registration portal.

Women in Saudi Arabia can apply to join the Saudi Arabian Army, Royal Saudi Air Defence, Navy, Strategic Missile Forces, Armed Forces Medical Services, and diplomatic and special security forces for Hajj and Umrah.