25,000 kanals transferred to I&C dept: J&K Govt

Srinagar: The Government of J&K has transferred 25,000 Kanals of state land to Industries and Commerce Department to “give a boost to economic activities like manufacturing and service”.

According to an official statement, of the total land transferred, 17,000 Kanals is in Jammu Division whereas 8,000 Kanals is in Kashmir Division.

The transfer, as per the statement, has taken place in line with the industrial policy of 2016.

“This land bank consists of non-forest, non-agricultural, primarily barren state land parcels. It has been identified by revenue authorities in consultation with the industry department and shall be put to use for development of Industrial Estates over next few years,” the statement read.

It added that the creation of Industrial land bank and developing new Industrial Estates “is an ongoing process since 1960s when the first Industrial Estate was established at Digiana in Jammu”.

“Subsequently in early 2000 and thereafter after a gap of 8-10 years this exercise is carried out for expansion/ extension of industrial estates to accommodate new entrepreneurs with an objective of generating employment opportunities,” it added.

The land in the Industrial Estates, it said, is allotted on lease basis to the units through a proper process laid down in the Industrial Policy to carry out the industrial activity.

“Out of the new land bank, no land patch has yet been allotted to any entrepreneur as the same is yet to be developed which shall take some time,” the government said.

“During the last two years only, 453 number of units have been set up on Government land in J&K. These units have been allotted a total of 1371 Kanals of land on lease basis in the Industrial Areas across J&K after following procedure and guidelines as prescribed in the Industrial Policy,” it said.

The department of Industries and Commerce is working on creation of employment opportunities in private sector by encouraging such Industrial Investments in manufacturing and services sector and working towards creation of a conducive business eco-system.