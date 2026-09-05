25 JKAS officers appointed Liaison Officers for J&K Int’l Film Festival

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed 25 JKAS officers as Liaison Officers with visiting VVIPs and dignitaries in connection with the 1st International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir, scheduled to be held from September 7 to 10, 2026.

The order has been issued vide Circular No. 01-JK(GAD) of 2026, dated January 7, 2026, and signed by Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, M. Raju, IAS, as per Government Order No. 1483-JK(GAD) of 2026, dated September 4, 2026, the appointments have been made on the basis of a reference received from the Directorate of Information, J&K.

The appointed officers include Khalid Jahangir, Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, J&K; Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited; Shiv Kumar Gupta, Controller, Legal Metrology, J&K; and Sudershan Kumar, Managing Director, J&K Trade Promotion Organization.

Mohammad Shahid Saleem Dar, Managing Director, SIDCO/SICOP; Arun Kumar Manhas, Director, Industries and Commerce, Jammu; Mussarat-ul-Islam, Director, Handloom and Handicrafts, Kashmir; and Vikas Sharma, Special Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, have also been appointed.

The list further includes Pawan Kumar Sharma, Director, Geology and Mining, J&K; Rajinder Kumar Sharma, Special Secretary, Skill Development Department; Shabir Hussain Bhat, Vice-Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority; and Kapil Sharma, Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu.

Pawan Kumar, Special Secretary, Labour and Employment Department; Rajinder Singh, Special Secretary, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department; Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums; and Ashish Kumar Gupta, Director, Disaster Management, J&K, are among the other designated Liaison Officers.

Ashiq Hussain Lily, Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Srinagar; Parveez Ahmad Raina, Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Administration & Enforcement), Kashmir; Rajnish Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Integrated Watershed Management Programme; and Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, Director, Horticulture, Planning and Marketing, J&K, have also been assigned the responsibility.

Shokat Mehmood, Special Secretary, Social Welfare Department; Dr Zahoor Ahmad Magray, Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Rakesh Kumar, Special Secretary, Estates Department; Masarat Hashim, Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Srinagar; and Mohammad Anwar Banday, Special Secretary, School Education Department, complete the list.

The government has directed all the appointed officers to report to the Director, Information, J&K, Srinagar, immediately for briefing regarding their duties and responsibilities during the programme.

The appointments will remain effective from September 7 to September 10, 2026.