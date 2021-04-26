25 deaths in 24 hours: J&K’s COVID worries deepen

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has reported 25 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 2,172.

The number of positive cases also continued to show a steep spurt as 2,135 new infections were reported pushing the number of active cases to 20,601 which otherwise were less than 600 around a month before.

Active cases continue to increase and the recovery rate decreases with each passing day.

The tally of total positive cases reported since the start of the pandemic in J&K has now shot up to 162,890.

Officials said that among the 2,135 new cases, 1,344 are from Kashmir division while as 791 are from Jammu division.

The officials said that the total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 20,601 including 12,113 from Kashmir division and 8,488 from Jammu division.

With 1,067 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 140,117 which is 86.01 percent of the total cases.

“Cases tested positive in J&K include 632 from Srinagar, 136 from Baramulla, 133 from Budgam, 26 from Pulwama, 81 from Kupwara, 93 from Anantnag, 53 from Bandipora, 43 from Ganderbal, 139 from Kulgam and 08 from Shopian in Kashmir division while as 791 from Jammu division include 472 from Jammu, 20 from Udhampur, 46 from Rajouri, 33 from Doda, 33 from Kathua, 13 from Samba, 13 from Kishtwar, 22 from Poonch, 04 from Ramban and 135 from Reasi,” officials disclosed.

Out of 25 deaths reported on Monday, 14 were reported from Jammu division and 11 from Kashmir division.

Of the fatalities in Kashmir, five deaths were reported at SMHS hospital, one at JLNM, two at SKIMS Soura, two at GMC Anantnag and one in DH Pulwama.

As per officials figures, 39,394 positive cases including 510 deaths and 32,704 recoveries are from Srinagar, 11,771 including 192 deaths and 9,928 recoveries are from Baramulla, 9,820 including 8,774 recoveries and 128 deaths are from Budgam, 6,764 including 6,053 recoveries and 98 deaths are from Pulwama, 6,614 including 99 deaths and 5,926 recoveries are from Kupwara, 6,229 including 5,419 recoveries and 104 deaths are from Anantnag, 5,171cases including 4,888 and 64 deaths are from Bandipora, 5,188 including 4,798 recoveries and 49 deaths are from Ganderbal, 3,775 including 2,967 recoveries and 59 deaths are from Kulgam and 2,855 including 2,667 recoveries and 41 deaths are from Shopian.

In Jammu division, 32,647 including 27,117 recoveries and 441 deaths are from Jammu district, 5,673 including 5,180 recoveries and 63 deaths are from Udhampur, 4,475 including 3,900 recoveries and 60 deaths are from Rajouri, 3,651 including 3,442 recoveries and 65 deaths are from Doda, 4,192 including 3,707 recoveries and 59 deaths are from Kathua, 3,334 including 2,863 recoveries and 46 deaths are from Samba, 2,873 including 2,801 recoveries and 22 deaths are from Kishtwar, 2,817 including 2,566 recoveries and 31 deaths are from Poonch, 2,424 including 2,240 recoveries and 23 deaths are from Ramban and 3,223 including 2,177 recoveries and 18 deaths are from Reasi.

As per the daily information bulletin 1,750,853 persons in Jammu and Kashmir are under observation while 90,836 persons have been kept under home quarantine besides that 20,614 persons are in isolation.

According to the bulletin, 1,511,175 persons have completed surveillance period and 126,069 persons are under home surveillance besides that so far results of 7,080,758 samples are available. Out of 6,917,868 the number of samples tested negative stands at 6,917,868 while as 162,890 have tested positive, among them 20,601 persons are active, 140,117 persons have recovered and 2,172 persons have died.