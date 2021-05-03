24 patients die in Karnataka due to lack of Oxygen: Report

As many as 24 patients, including those suffering from Covid-19, died at a government hospital in Karnataka on Monday, several media reports said.

The patients, who were undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Chamarajanagar, died of oxygen shortage and other accompanying reasons in the last 24 hours, reported news agency ANI.

“There were 24 deaths at the hospital, not all at the same time. 14 people died between Sunday morning to midnight, three patients died between 12 and 3am. Between 3am and Monday morning, seven more patients died. There was oxygen shortage at 10.30pm which was sorted by getting 60 oxygen cylinders from Mysore. 60 more cylinders arrived on Monday morning. The district has a requirement of 300-350 cylinders which is not being fulfilled,” News19 reported quoting Dr MR Ravi, Deputy Commissioner, Chamrajnagar.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has spoken to the Chamarajanagar district collector over the incident and called an emergency Cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivkumar has slammed the state government over the incident of Chamarajanagar district hospital and said criminal negligence has led to these 24 deaths in state.

Shivkumar also hit out at Yediyurappa and Health Minister K Sudhakar for assuring people that the state has enough amount of oxygen.

“Criminal negligence has led to these 24 deaths in Karnataka. Why do Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Health Minister K Sudhakar keep lying everyday saying there is enough oxygen? Is there no accountability? How many more will be ‘killed’ because the government cannot supply Oxygen?” Shivkumar tweeted.

District Incharge Minister Suresh Kumar has ordered the probe into the matter and said that the strict action will be initiated against those who are responsible for the shortage of oxygen supply to the hospital.