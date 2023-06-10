After running for the first time in 1923, arguably the greatest race in motorsports history, ’24 Hours of Le Mans’ is back for its 91st edition in its 100th year, with the world’s top racers in action behind the wheel. Alongside Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500, 24 Hours of Le Mans is part of the triple crown of motorsports, and due to the centenary, this year it’s going to be bigger than ever before. You can subscribe to OolaTV with a very low cost and enjoy trouble-free streaming no matter wherever you are.

ADVERTISEMENT

Viewing Information

Dates: Sat, Jun 10, 2023 – Sun, Jun 11, 2023

Sat, Jun 10, 2023 – Sun, Jun 11, 2023 Where: Circuit 24 Hours of Le Mans

Circuit 24 Hours of Le Mans TV Channel: OolaTV (anywhere)

The 2023 Le Man’s event is the first real competition for the World Endurance Championship series Le Mans Hypercar class, where 16 different cars from seven manufacturing companies, such as Cadillac, Ferrari, and Porsche, will participate.

Since its debut in 2021, Toyota GR010 Hybrid has dominated the race with two wins and would be looking for a third straight victory. In addition, LMP2 and LMGTE AM, where Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R will compete against Aston Martin, Porsche, and Ferrari, will also compete for class victories.

24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 Live Stream From Anywhere

Le Mans 2023 is scheduled to take place on 10-11 June 2023 at the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France. You can watch the event in the UK and across Europe on Eurosport, via the Eurosport app, discovery+ or alternatively the 24 Hours of Le Mans app. An alternative way to watch the Le Mans 2023 2-day event only at $24.99 ( Day 1 and Day 2) on OolaTV.

ADVERTISEMENT

OolaTV can be the best option for hassle-free streaming from the United States, Canada, and the rest of the world.

How To Watch 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 In Canada

OolaTV is a subscription service that offers exclusive sports content, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023. You can stream OolaTV online via its website or app. The app is available for download on the App Store, Google Play, and also on smart TVs.

24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 Schedule:

Le Mans racing week includes practice sessions and Hyperpole, which determines the starting positions on the grid for the race. The main race will start at 3:00 pm BST on Saturday, June 10, and finish at the same time the next day. Below is the complete schedule for the week of 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Saturday, June 10

9:30 to 9:45 – Warm-up

15:00 pm – The race

Sunday, June 11

15:00 – Finish

24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 Race Preview:

This year, a unique entry by the American Hendrick Motorsports team, a special Camaro ZL1, driven by a trio including American great Jimmie Johnson.

It’s worth mentioning that four-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist will be the official starter of this year’s edition. In the past, Rafael Nadal (2018), Brad Pitt (2016), Alain Delon (1996), Georges Pompidou (1972), and Steve McQueen (1971) have been honored with this part.

LeBron expressed his emotions by saying it’s an honor to receive the role and be a part of the history by celebrating 100 years of Le Mans.

“There’s nothing like seeing and experiencing sports at their highest level. It’s an honor for me to be part of this historic moment in motorsport and help celebrate the centenary of one of the most significant sporting events in the world

“I look forward to kicking off this iconic race and watching its world-class drivers compete on Le Mans’ global stage.”