23 more die of COVID19 in J&K

Srinagar: At least 23 people succumbed to the covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir since last evening, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior official said that nine among the fresh deaths were reported at GMC Jammu and others in various hospitals of Kashmir, taking the fatality count to 2444.

Among others, the victims from Kashmir include a 57-year-old from Sonawar Srinagar who died at SMHS hospital, a 50-year-old man from Pakherpora Budgam who died at SKIMS Soura, a middle-aged man from Pampore Pulwama who died at CD hospital, a 65-year-old from Anantnag who died at SMHS hospital, 69-year-old man from Watergam Baramulla who also died at SMHS hospital, an 82-year-old man from Hawal Srinagar who died at CD hospital , an 82-year-old man from Batamaloo who died at JLNM hospital Rainawari, a 50-year-old woman from Shangus Anantnag died at SKIMS Soura, an 80-year-old man died at GMC Anantnag , a 55-year-old woman from Asham Bandipora died at JVC hospital , an elderly man from Tral Payeen Pulwama died District Hopsital Pulwama and a 60-year-old man died at SMHS hospital.

Regarding the total toll, the officials said 990 were reported from Jammu and 1454 from Kashmir Valley. (GNS)