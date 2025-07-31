23 Injured as Saudi Amusement Park Ride Snaps Mid-Air

Jeddah: Chaos broke out at Green Mountain Park in Taif after a thrill ride named ‘360 Degrees’ suddenly snapped mid-air, injuring at least 23 people, including three critically. The incident, caught on camera, shows the ride’s main pole breaking in two as it swung riders back and forth, before collapsing with a violent thud.

The video, now viral, captures terrified screams and prayers as onlookers watch the arm of the ride split and crash down—some riders still strapped in, others hit by recoiling parts. Eyewitnesses said the pole’s recoil struck bystanders as well.

Emergency responders reached the site swiftly. The injured received on-spot aid before being rushed to nearby hospitals. Authorities have launched a full investigation into what caused the malfunction.

The mishap follows a similar tragedy earlier this year in Delhi, where a 24-year-old woman died after falling from a malfunctioning roller coaster due to a seatbelt failure.