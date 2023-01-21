Srinagar, Jan 21 : Commissioner, State Taxes Department J&K, Dr. Rashmi Singh on Saturday said that the department has added twenty-two thousand new tax payers during the financial year 2022-23.

Dr. Rashmi said State Taxes Department is administering three acts namely JKGST Act 2017, MST Act and Stamps Act to improve return filing percentage from consumers. She said during the financial year of 2022-23 the department has added twenty-two thousand new tax payers in J&K which is highest in number as compared to previous years.

“State Taxes Department is administering three acts – JKGST Act, 2017; MST Act; and Stamps Act. GST is the main source of revenue to the department. Under GST, 19 percent revenue growth in GST collections has been achieved during financial year 2022-23”, Dr. Rashmi said.

She said in the month of December (2022-23) the revenue collections stood at 28 percent higher in comparison to the last financial year and against a national average of 19 percent.

The officer said the department has added 22000 new tax payers in J&K during 2022-23 besides 1.32 lac registrations under GST in the UT have been made.

She added that the department is utilizing its best efforts to improve return filing percentage by customers. “More than 95 percent GST R3B return filling percentage has been achieved so far”, she added.

To ensure transparency, the officer said that the audit under GST has also been taken up to avoid financial irregularities.

To a query she said that in compliance with respect to generation and verification of e-way bills, 17.58 lac e-way bills have been generated during the current financial year, out of which 11.75 lac stands verified by different enforcement wings of the department.

She said that automation of reimbursement schemes to industrial units has led to timely disbursal of reimbursements to the industrial units. Besides GST Suvidha Kendras have been set up in every circle with a dedicated help desk for facilitation to tax payers especially small and medium ones.

She said apart from enforcement, the department is trying every possible effort to minimize the hardships of tax payers. “Regular coordination meetings with authorities are taking place. Besides meetings of Grievance Redressal Committee with CGST authorities are being held regularly where specific grievances of taxpayers are being attended and addressed”, the officer said.