22 evictions concerning migrant properties carried out in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

Srinagar: The administration of Anantnag district in south Kashmir has carried out 22 evictions on migrants’ land and property so far.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr. Piyush Singla has said that they have taken prominent steps to address the issues of migrants besides complaints filed by them through online(portal) or offline mode.

Dr Singla said that the officers of revenue and other concerned departments have been given clear directions to address the grievances concerning the land and property of the migrants with zeal and commitment.

It was informed that 22 evictions on migrants’ land and property have been carried out. Further, nine legal notices have been issued and 10 demarcations have been completed so far.

Redressal of the complaints as per law and in a time bound manner is being emphasised upon the most, added Dr Singla.

The DC once again directed the revenue officials to ensure speedy disposal of migrant complaints under law.

He said that the relevant provisions of law are being followed in letter and spirit and the administration is ensuring the genuine rights of migrants in different categories are duly protected.

Meanwhile, the DC has been taking regular review meetings on the subject and is personally monitoring the progress made on the redressal of migrants’ issues on daily basis.