21 deaths, 2381 cases in 24 hrs: J&K’s COVID numbers break all previous records

Srinagar: A record 2,381 people have tested positive for coronavirus and 21 persons succumbed to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir as per the government’s latest daily figure for the last 24 hours on Sunday.

Previous, the highest daily count was recorded on April 21 when 2,204 people had tested positive for the ravaging virus.

Among the 2381 new cases, official data shows, 848 were reported from Jammu division and 1533 from Kashmir.

Regarding the fresh COVID-19 deaths, 11 were reported from Jammu division and 10 from Kashmir.

Providing district wise breakup of the cases, they said, Srinagar reported 748, Baramulla 200, Budgam 137, Pulwama 72, Kupwara 114, Anantnag 108, Bandipora 24, Ganderbal 35, Kulgam 78, Shopian 17, Jammu 449, Udhampur 57, Rajouri 98, Doda 14, Kathua 50, Samba 39, Kishtwar 5, Poonch 37, Ramban 50 and Reasi 49.

Moreover, they said, 866 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—227 from Jammu Division and 639 from Kashmir. The number of active cases has raced to 19558 in J&K—8189 in Jammu and 11369 in Kashmir.

A number of fresh cases have been confirmed at the diagnostic laboratories of CD hospital and GMC Anantnag.