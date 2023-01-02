The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam 2022 for the recruitment of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operator (DEO) positions.

Name of the post:

Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant

Data Entry Operator (DEO)

Total Posts: 4500

Application Fee

For Others: Rs. 100/-

For Women, SC, ST, PWD, Ex-Serviceman Candidates: Nil

Payment Mode: Through Online/ Offline

Important Dates

Starting Date to Apply Online: 06-12-2022

Last Date to Apply Online: 04-01-2023 23:00 Hrs

Last date for Payment of Fee through Online: 05-01-2023 23:00 Hrs

Last date for generation of offline Challan: 04-01-2023 23:00 Hrs

Last date for Payment of Fee through Challan: 06-01-2023

Last Date for Correction of Application Form: 09 & 10-01-2023 by 23:00 Hrs

Date of Computer-Based Examination (Tier-I): Feb–Mar 2023

Date for Tier II Exam (Descriptive Type): To be notified later

Age Limit (as of 01-01-2022)

Minimum Age: 18 Years

Maximum Age: 27 Years

Candidates born not before 02-01-1995 and not later than 01-01-2004 are eligible to apply.

Age Relaxation is applicable as per the rules

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed the 12th Class/ equivalent exam from a recognized Board/ University.

Important Links

