The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam 2022 for the recruitment of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operator (DEO) positions.
Name of the post:
- Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
- Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant
- Data Entry Operator (DEO)
Total Posts: 4500
Application Fee
For Others: Rs. 100/-
For Women, SC, ST, PWD, Ex-Serviceman Candidates: Nil
Payment Mode: Through Online/ Offline
Important Dates
Starting Date to Apply Online: 06-12-2022
Last Date to Apply Online: 04-01-2023 23:00 Hrs
Last date for Payment of Fee through Online: 05-01-2023 23:00 Hrs
Last date for generation of offline Challan: 04-01-2023 23:00 Hrs
Last date for Payment of Fee through Challan: 06-01-2023
Last Date for Correction of Application Form: 09 & 10-01-2023 by 23:00 Hrs
Date of Computer-Based Examination (Tier-I): Feb–Mar 2023
Date for Tier II Exam (Descriptive Type): To be notified later
Age Limit (as of 01-01-2022)
Minimum Age: 18 Years
Maximum Age: 27 Years
Candidates born not before 02-01-1995 and not later than 01-01-2004 are eligible to apply.
Age Relaxation is applicable as per the rules
Educational Qualification
Candidates must have passed the 12th Class/ equivalent exam from a recognized Board/ University.
