Kupwara: According to the Deputy Director, DE&CC, Kupwara, District Employment and Counseling Centre Kupwara is going to conduct a Job Fair at GDC Boys Kupwara on January 21 (Saturday).

The aim of holding the job fair is to provide a platform where Job seekers and Job Providers will come face to face to provide employment opportunities/Services directly to youth and facilitate their placement through this Job Fair. Around six Employers (Job Providers) with 200 plus vacancies are going to participate in the event.

In order to make the event more successful and carve the employment opportunities for educated unemployed youth of district Kupwara, the desirous candidates are as such requested to get themselves registered on the departmental website i.e., www.jakemp.nic.in which has now been integrated with the National Career Service (NCS) portal.

All the desirous candidates are requested to kindly bring their Resume/CVs along with them at the time of Job fair.

For any query/ for further details contact Nizam Wani (CCO) on mobile number 7006304323 and Altaf Ahmad Salroo (YP) 9796333813.