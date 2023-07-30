At least 20 people were killed and 50 others injured in a blast at an Islamic political party’s meeting in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, according to a media report.

ADVERTISEMENT

The explosion took place at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl workers’ convention in Bajaur’s Khar, Geo News quoted police as saying.

The police said that about 50 people were injured and have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Faizi told the Dawn newspaper that five ambulances had reached the site.