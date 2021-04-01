20 arrested over Badamwari incident: Police

Srinagar: District police Srinagar on Thursday claimed to have arrested 20 youth involved in creating ruckus during a musical function here in Badamwari park on March 28.

“On 28th March 2021, a musical event was organised in Badamwari park by Tourism Department. The musical event witnessed huge gathering of people including very large number of women and children,” a police spokesman said in a statement.

Police said that a group of miscreants created ruckus on the stage when the demand of a song from a boy among the audience was not fulfilled immediately by the performing artists.

“Police used maximum restraint to restore order as the use of any kind of force would have created a stampede like situation at the venue,” police said.

In this regard, police said that a case under FIR number 11/2021 at Police Station Rainawari was registered and during investigation involvement of 20 miscreants was established, who were identified through different videos of the event and were arrested.

The investigation of the case is underway.l, police said.