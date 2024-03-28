2-year-old girl sets record, becomes youngest river rafter

SRINAGAR: It’s truly remarkable that Mehnoor Binti Obaid, a two-year-old girl from J&K has set a National Record for being the “youngest river rafter” in India.

Mehnoor rafted on August 18, 2023, at the age of 2 years and 12 days. The record was confirmed by the India Book of Records who are the curators and custodians of all Indian Records.

Whitewater rafting is an adventure sport which involves navigating frothy and turbulent waters created by the river’s flow over rocks with the help of a raft. It is an exhilarating water sport, and attempting it at such a tender age is indeed a unique achievement. This feat of Mehnoor showcased her courage to overcome fear and attempt it in her very first go. The difficulty level of white-water rafting varies based on the current of the water, and Mehnoor attempted it in a Grade 3-4 river, which indicates a moderate to difficult level.

Setting this record required Mehnoor one hour of continuous rafting, covering a distance of 13 kilometres. Her achievement is undoubtedly a testament to her adventurous spirit and the encouragement she received from her parents. This feat is particularly notable, as no other child of such a young age has attempted white-water rafting before.

Mehnoor’s accomplishment may serves as a beacon of inspiration for others, underscoring the potential for adventure at any age when accompanied by proper supervision and guidance. With her remarkable feat at such a young age, it’s evident that Mehnoor possesses a spirit of determination and courage that bodes well for her future endeavours. Her success at river rafting suggests that she has the capacity to achieve even greater milestones in the years to come.