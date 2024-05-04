2 vehicles involved in illegal mining seized

KULGAM: Cracking a whip on illegal mining of minerals, police have seized two vehicles (tractors) and arrested two drivers in Kulgam.

The Police initiated the action under the supervision of SDPO DH Pora assisted by SHO PS DH Pora seized two vehicles (tractors) and arrested two drivers at Adapora Khull Ahmadabad, involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals. The accused drivers have been identified as Asgar Rehman Laway son of Abdul Rehman Laway resident of Ahmadabad & Zakir Ahmad Ganie son of Nazir Ahmad Ganie resident of Chimmer.

Accordingly, case vide FIR No. 49/2024 under relevant sections of law have been registered in Police Station DH Pora and further investigation has been taken up.

“People are requested not to indulge in any kind of illegal mining activities from any Nallah/River, as it is the violation of Government rules. Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt as per law,” a police statement said.