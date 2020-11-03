2 killed, several injured after gunmen attack 6 locations in Vienna

Vienna: Gunmen opened fire at multiple locations across central Vienna on Monday, killing at least two people and wounding several more in what Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described as a “repulsive terror attack”, with a huge manhunt under way for the assailants.

One of the gunmen was shot dead by police who said they were hunting for at least one more attacker still at large.

The attacks, in six locations including near a synagogue in the centre of town, were carried out by “several suspects armed with rifles”, police said.

Police said one person had died, with public broadcaster ORF stating the individual was a passer-by.

Vienna mayor Michael Ludwig told ORF that a second person had died of her injuries and that 15 people had been taken to hospital, seven of them seriously wounded.