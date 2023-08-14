Srinagar: Three persons including two females were arrested for stealing gold ornaments and cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said they had recovered the stolen cash and gold from the possesion of the accused persons.

“During investigation of FIR 49/2023 & 101/2023 of Batmaloo PS, 3 accused arrested: 1) Ishfaq Ahmad Dewa of Palpora Noorbagh 2) Fatima @ Buri of Friestabal Pampore 3) Asia Rasool of Hari Singh High street.Stolen material i.e 4 gold rings, 3 gold chains, ₹ 2,60,000 etc. recovered,” the Srinagar Police said in a tweet on Monday.