2 drug peddlers held with contraband substances

SRINAGAR, JULY 29: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Baramulla and Sopore and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police party led by SHO Police Station Kunzer at a checkpoint at Lolpora near Grid Station. During checking, one person identified as Ishfaq Ali Lone son of Ali Mohammad Lone resident of Hanjiwera, Pattan was intercepted. Upon search, 20 grams of Brown Sugar-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Similarly, a police team at a checkpoint established at Maharajpora, Sopore intercepted a suspicious person. On seeing the naka party, the individual attempted to flee but was tactfully apprehended by alert police party. During search, a polythene bag containing psychotropic tablets were recovered. He has been identified as Latif Ahmad Lasso son of Habibullah Lasso resident of Maharajpora Sopore. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation have been initiated.