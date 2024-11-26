2 drug peddlers arrested at 90 Feet Road

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 26: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested two drug peddlers in Srinagar and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

Today, during naka checking at 90 Feet Road near Matoo Steel, two vehicles (Scooty) bearing registration No JK01AN-6945 and (Zen) bearing registration No. JK01H-5675 were intercepted which were coming simultaneously from Awantabawan and moving towards Elahibagh. During search of vehicle (Zen Car), 10 grams of Brown Sugar was recovered from the driver of said car. He has been identified as Shabir Ahmed Mir son of Gh. Qadir resident of Bilal Colony Soura. Similarly, during the search of Scooty rider 6 grams of Brown Sugar like substance was recovered from his possession. The accused rider has been identified as Shah Murtaza Iqbal son of Mohd Iqbal Shah resident of Bilal Colony Soura. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized.

During questioning, it came to fore that both the accused individuals are chronic drug peddlers and are actively involved in selling of illegal drugs among the youth of District Srinagar especially among the youth of Soura area.

In this regard, a case vide FIR No. 90/2024 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Soura and further investigation is going on. “Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law,” said a police spokesman.