2 absconders nabbed in Handwara

HANDWARA: Police in Handwara have arrested 02 absconders who were evading their arrest from last 25 years.

Warrant under section 512 CRPC issued by Hon’ble court of CJM Handwara pending with Police Station Handwara against 02 accused persons namely Jahangir Ahmad Shah son of Sonaullah Shah resident of Hamlapati Rajpora involved in case FIR no 197/1999 u/s 354,452,456, RPC of PS Handwara and Mohd Kamal Mir son of Habibullah Mir resident of Nichama Zachaldara involved in case FIR no 67/1996 u/s 04 explosive substance act of PS Handwara.

Both the arrested accused persons evading their arrest from last 25 years. The arrests were made by Police team led by IC PP Zachaldara under the supervision of SDPO Handwara. Subsequently, the arrested accused persons were produced before the Hon’ble Court of Law.

“Our consistent actions against anti-social elements should reassure the community members that we are making every effort to keep our society free of crime. Police has resolved to act as per law against those who indulge in criminal activities,” a police statement said.

Meanwhile, Police in Pulwama have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

Acting on specific input, a police party of PP Lassipora seized 06 Kgs of cannabis powder covered with polyethene bags hidden within plastic buckets, near the wall of a cowshed. The accused person involved in this illicit activity has been identified as Ghulam Nabi Bhat son of Assadulla Bhat resident of Petipora Lassipora. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated.