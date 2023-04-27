Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that 1980’s like Bollywood era is returning to Jammu & Kashmir.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Sumbal, LG Sinha said that over the years around 300 movies have been shot in Kashmir.

He said yesterday famous Bollywood director Rajkumar Hirani came to meet him and Shah Rukh Khan is also in the Valley for shooting, which is the testimony of ground situation here.

LG Sinha said the wonderful era of 1980’s is returning to Jammu and Kashmir with the support of the people.

“Returning of Bollywood will help in employment generation and improve the economic condition of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.(KNO)