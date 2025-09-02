190 houses damaged in the Kishtwar cloudburst

Jammu, Sep 1: Around 190 houses were damaged and 45 cattle killed following a cloudburst that hit the Warwan Valley of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district last Tuesday, and multiple agencies are engaged in massive relief and rehabilitation operations.

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma, who reached the far-flung Marwah-Warwan valley, announced a month’s ration for the affected families. The ration as well as relief material from the Red Cross was distributed among the people on the spot.

The cloudburst hit the Margi hamlet in the Warwan Valley on August 26, causing large-scale destruction, but fortunately, no casualties.

“Out of 224 houses, around 50 were fully damaged, 130–140 severely damaged, while the rest were partially affected. The revenue department, SDRF, and other teams should speed up operations to clear the debris on priority,” Sharma said.

Flanked by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar Naresh Singh, the deputy commissioner said that 45 cattle were buried under the debris.

He further said six to seven locations in Marwah and Warwan were hit by cloudbursts, damaging roads and bridges. On his directions, the department concerned restored road and bridge connectivity in the affected areas.

Authorities have been tasked with assessing losses of crops and fruit trees so that compensation can be provided to farmers.

The deputy commissioner directed the public health engineering department to restore the damaged water pipelines on priority and ensure a safe drinking water supply to the affected families.

He assured people that a team will soon visit the area to plan long-term protective measures. The deputy commissioner and the SSP stayed in Warwan overnight and visited Nowapachi, where he held a public meeting.