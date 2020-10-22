’19 lakh jobs, free coronavirus vaccine for all’: BJP’s poll manifesto promises in Bihar

The BJP today promised 19 lakh jobs and free coronavirus vaccination for all in its manifesto for the Bihar election starting next week.

The BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ is the first to include a Covid-19 vaccine, which is still in the works. Launching the manifesto, Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: “As soon as Covid-19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto.”

She added, “GDP in Bihar has seen a sharp rise under NDA rule, it has grown from 3% to 11.3% in the state in the last 15 years of NDA government and not during the 15 years of jungle raj. It was made possible because our government gave priority to good governance for people.”

Sitharaman appealed to all the people of the state to vote for NDA and make it win.

“Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister of Bihar for the next 5 years. Under his rule, Bihar will become a progressive & developed state of India,” she said.

Earlier, former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad attacked his successor Nitish Kumar on Twitter today, accusing him of betraying the people of the state who gave him multiple chances. The attack came two days after Kumar mocked Tejashwi Yadavs promise of approving 10 lakh jobs if his party came to power, and asked will money for the purpose come from the jail or will it be done through fake notes. He highlighted dismal track record of the RJD’s past government and appealed to the people not to get “misled” by their “pralobhan” (temptation).

“These days many people are saying they will give this many jobs. But from where will they bring the money for the purpose? Will they bring it from the jail or will they do it through fake notes, Kumar wryly said, taking an oblique dig at RJD chief Lalu Prasad lodged in jail in Ranchi after conviction in fodder scam cases.