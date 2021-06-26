17-yr-old Kupwara youth commits suicide in Srinagar

Srinagar: A 17-year-old youth has committed suicide by jumping into river Jhelum from Cement Kadal in Noorbagh area of Srinagar.

The family members of the youth said that their beloved identified as Saqib Ahmad Ahangar, son of Abdul Kalaam Ahangar of Kupwara has jumped into river Jhelum on Friday evening.

Saqib was living as paying guest in Kawdara area of Nawa Kadal in Srinagar with his brother and cousin brother.

The class 11 student has also shot a video before committing suicide and sought forgiveness from his parents for taking this extreme step.

Meanwhile, locals from Noorbagh area said that the Cement Kadal has become a suicide point for the people. “So far, many people have committed suicide by jumping from this bridge.

It is unfortunate that the administration is not taking concrete steps to prevent such incidents. The bridge should at least be fenced so that these incidents can be prevented,” locals said—(KNO)