17 more patients die of COVID19 in J&K, toll 2,270

Srinagar: A 25-year-old girl from Shankarpora Anantnag was among seventeen patients, who died due to Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir sine last night, thus taking the total fatalities count in the Union Territory to 2,270.

An official said that seventeen patients who died include 60-year-old man from Naikbagh Natipora, 95-year-old man from Rajbagh, 86-year-old man from Barbarshah, 55-year-old man from Magarmal Bagh, 54-year-old woman from Eidgha, 45-year-old man from Batamaloo, 65-year-old female from Bagh-e-mehtab, 25-year-old girl from Shankarpora Anantnag, 65-year-old male from Shivpora, 65-year-old from Bagh-e-mehtab, 78-year-old man from Safapora Bandipora and six patients die at GMC Jammu after testing positive for Coronavirus.

An official fom Sher-e-Kashmir Institute Of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) said that 25-year-old girl from Shankarpora Anantnag, 86-year-old man from Barbarshah, 55-year-old woman from Magarmal Bagh, 65-year-old man from Shivpora, 65-year-old male from Bagh-e-Mehtab, 78-year-old man from Safapora Bandipora died in the hospital since last night days after testing positive for the disease.


An official from SMHS Hospital said that 54-year-old lady, 45-year-old man from Batamaloo and 60-year-old male from Naikbagh Natipora died in the hospital since last night.

An official from Chest Disease Hospital Dalgate said that 95-year-old man from Rajbagh and 65-year-old woman from Bagh-e-mehtab died since last night.

Meanwhile, six more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported from GMC Jammu since last night.

With 17 fresh COVID-19 deaths, the total fatalities count in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir soars to 2,270, including 878 from Jammu division and 1,392 from Kashmir division—(KNO)

