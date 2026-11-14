1,600 Kg of Rotten Meat Seized at Budgam Railway Station

Budgam: In a major food safety operation, approximately 1,600 kilograms of rotten meat was seized at Budgam Railway Station during a late-night joint operation involving the District Administration Budgam, Railway authorities, Municipal Committee Budgam and Animal Husbandry Department.

The seizure has raised serious concerns over the transportation of unsafe and unhygienic meat and the possibility of its eventual entry into the local food supply chain, posing potential health risks to consumers.

Officials said the joint operation was conducted to prevent the circulation of unsafe food products and safeguard public health.

The recovery of such a huge quantity of rotten meat has also brought the issue of monitoring meat transportation and enforcing food safety standards into focus.

Further details regarding the source of the consignment, its intended destination and the action initiated against those responsible are awaited.