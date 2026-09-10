16 sheep killed in leopard attack in Budgam

Budgam, Sep 10: Sixteen sheep were killed and 17 others injured after a leopard attacked a flock in the Chadoora area of Budgam district during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Imtiyaz Ahmad Chopan, owner of the flock said he believed a leopard had attacked his sheep, though the animal’s identity is yet to be confirmed.

He said the animal entered the livestock enclosure in Badipora village of Chadoora during the night and attacked the flock. “We depend on livestock for our livelihood, and the incident has caused significant financial losses for us,” he said.

Chopan appealed to the government and concerned departments to provide immediate assistance and compensation for the loss of livestock.

Meanwhile, locals also urged the Wildlife Department to inspect the site and take necessary measures to prevent further attacks in the area. (KNO)